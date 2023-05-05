Docking station and stand combine in Alogic's Bolt Plus

HQ

Bringing different products together into one device is becoming increasingly common these days. Smart TVs eliminated the need for external systems to stream content, smartwatches are looking to make analogue watches redundant, and now there are even a variety of smart home products that look to do similar things.

As part of the latest episode of Quick Look, we've taken a look at a device that brings together a docking station and a laptop stand, allowing you to securely store your laptop, while using it as a base to connect to monitors and so forth.

Known as the Alogic Bolt Plus USB-C Docking Station with Stand, if you've been looking for a hybrid device that is neither solely a stand or docking station, then this might be the one for you. But to see whether it is, you can watch the latest Quick Look below for more in-depth thoughts from our very own Magnus.