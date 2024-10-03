Doc of Chucky will offer the ultimate deep dive into the Child's Play franchise

HQ

We love horror movies and getting to see the genre's worst villains repeatedly maim and murder unsuspecting victims. But what's often just as exciting is hearing from and seeing those who have worked with these iconic characters over the years.

As some of you probably know, there are already several well-produced documentaries available on the subject, including Never Sleep Again—the five-hour deep dive into the A Nightmare on Elm Street films.

Or why not the more than six-hour-long Crystal Lake Memories, which covers Friday the 13th and its many films.

We can now happily announce that Chucky, or "The Child's Play Doll" as he's better known here in Sweden, will now receive the same treatment through Shudder, which will begin airing a brand-new documentary series about the sardonic little rascal starting November 1st.

The ultimate account of the Child's Play film franchise and Chucky, a horror villain for the ages. With contributions from cast, crew, critics, historians, and experts, as well as clips, photographs, archival documents, behind-the-scenes footage, and more, experience the making-of story that proves you can't keep a good guy down in a series of films that have created an icon.

