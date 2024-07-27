Doc Brown, Scott Pilgrim and the main characters of The Thing among the main guests featured on Funko Fusion

HQ

We're just two months away from seeing the ultimate crossover of well-known movie and TV franchises fighting together in Funko Fusion, the action-adventure from 10:10 Games. The developer has released a new clip giving us a glimpse of the storyline, featuring over 60 characters from franchises such as Back to the Future, Xena: Warrior Princess, The Thing (by John Carpenter) and He-Man who will be fighting to save the world from Funko toys. You can see it below.

Funko Fusion is coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X/S on 13 September. Ready for some Funko-action?