Do you want to be immortalized in The Elder Scrolls VI?

HQ

We've known for almost a decade that The Elder Scrolls VI is coming, but Bethesda has been extremely secretive about the project and there's really no indication that it's coming anytime soon. On the contrary, there are far more rumors about a remaster or remake of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, a sign that it may be several years before it's time for the sixth installment.

Now, however, comes a tiny sign of life, as Bethesda via Bluesky announces that they are holding an auction where the winner gets the chance to become a non-playable character in The Elder Scrolls VI. The auction is part of a fundraiser for Make-A-Wish (non-profit organization founded in the US that helps grant the wishes of critically ill children), and the winner will work directly with Bethesda Game Studios to create their own character that will appear in the game. On the auction page we can read:

"Calling all gamers and fantasy fans! This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity allows you to immortalize yourself in one of the most highly anticipated video games of all time, The Elder Scrolls VI. With this exclusive experience, you'll work with the developers to create a custom character that will appear in the game, leaving your mark on the legendary franchise."

The auction is currently up to $10,150, so it's going to cost a pretty penny to have the opportunity to be immortalized in Bethesda's role-playing game - but it's certainly going to a good cause.