Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
It Takes Two

Do you want an It Takes Two sequel?

The developers sure seem interested in it, and a Psychonauts 3 isn't out of the question either.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Josef Fares and the rest of the very talented folks over at Hazelight have never made a sequel before, as they've given us Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, A Way Out, and It Takes Two through the years, but the latter's success might lead to something new.

MinnMax's Ben Hanson managed to gather Fares and Double Fine's Tim Schafer for a very interesting interview where the Swedish-Lebanese asked Schafer his thoughts about sequels because Hazelight is "playing with the idea" of making a sequel to It Takes Two (or It Takes Three as Schafer suggests). The fascinating answer also includes the fact that Schafer has a few ideas for Psychonauts 3, but it's important to note that he had something similar after the original, and it took sixteen years between that and Psychonauts 2, so I wouldn't read too much into that. I do find Fares having ideas for more It Takes Two intriguing, however. How about you?

It Takes Two

Related texts

0
It Takes TwoScore

It Takes Two
REVIEW. Written by Jonas Mäki

Hazelight is back with another co-op focused adventure.



Loading next content