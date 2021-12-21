Do you want an It Takes Two sequel?

HQ

Josef Fares and the rest of the very talented folks over at Hazelight have never made a sequel before, as they've given us Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, A Way Out, and It Takes Two through the years, but the latter's success might lead to something new.

MinnMax's Ben Hanson managed to gather Fares and Double Fine's Tim Schafer for a very interesting interview where the Swedish-Lebanese asked Schafer his thoughts about sequels because Hazelight is "playing with the idea" of making a sequel to It Takes Two (or It Takes Three as Schafer suggests). The fascinating answer also includes the fact that Schafer has a few ideas for Psychonauts 3, but it's important to note that he had something similar after the original, and it took sixteen years between that and Psychonauts 2, so I wouldn't read too much into that. I do find Fares having ideas for more It Takes Two intriguing, however. How about you?