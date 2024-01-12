Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Do you want an AI grill?

It will only cost you $3,500.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Seer Grills used CES 2024 to showcase their new Perfecta Grill, and like everything else these days - it has AI.

However, it must also be mentioned that the Perfecta is said to grill and cook just about anything that used to be living in two minutes.

It's a vertical infrared oven, much like the first burger grills used by Louis Lassen, and doubles as a pizza oven and toaster/grill apparently.

They idea is that it heats meat from both sides at once, using high-power infrared, that a crust/searing is made so fast that liquids can't escape, thus making the meat juicy and succulent. According to Seer, it will heat to 900 degrees Celsius.

The AI is pre-programmed, but is also able to learn over time how you like things.

All this, for just $3,500, but at the time of writing, there is still three days left of a $1,000 pre-order discount.

Do you want an AI grill?


Loading next content