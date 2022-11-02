Do you want a tiny drivable Halo Warthog?

HQ

Kids usually love cars and a whole lot of gamers love Halo. Someone realized that these two truths could be combined and decided to release a 24 Volt Warthog Ride. It's basically a drivable Warthog for kids with a pretty impressive maximum speed of up to 9mph (14km/h), that also comes equipped with a Gauss Cannon making proper sounds as well as a Laser Tag Blaster and Vest.

To make things better, it has room enough for a passenger riding shotgun for that epic Halo feel. Unfortunately, it is only available at Walmart, but judging by the reviews it's quite impressive and a cool collectors item even if you cannot squeeze yourself into the drivers seat anymore.