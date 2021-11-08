English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Do you want a levitating Slimer statue with Ghost Trap Base?

It costs around $200 and is 19cm tall.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

If you feel like getting yourself something nice this Christmas (because you do deserve it!), we have a great suggestion for you. Why not buy a levitating Slimer statue with Ghost Trap Base from The Bradford Exchange?

It's the slimy, green rascal from the original movie and the cartoons, that has got a luxurious treatment, and to make things even better, it also has LED lighting from the trap to give the effect that he is about to get captured. It also a fairly big sculpture; 19.1 cm x 19.1 cm x 11.4 and here's how he is described by The Bradford Exchange:

"Officially licensed, this sculptural Slimer is authentically detailed to bring his blobby form to life. Handcrafted of vinyl and expertly hand-painted, the vivid green Slimer is a delightful fright - from his huge mouth to his tiny hands! Hidden electromagnets help Slimer float and spin above the Ghost Trap base. The Ghost Trap is hand-painted with authentic details like yellow and black caution stripes, buttons and levers, and doors you can open and close. And the trap lights up with built-in LEDs, as if ready to suck in this spooky specter."

As you probably already has figured out, this one doesn't come for free, and will cost you $199. Head over this way to pre-order and show everyone that you ain't afraid of no ghost.

Do you want a levitating Slimer statue with Ghost Trap Base?
Do you want a levitating Slimer statue with Ghost Trap Base?Do you want a levitating Slimer statue with Ghost Trap Base?Do you want a levitating Slimer statue with Ghost Trap Base?

Thanks Ghostbusters News



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy