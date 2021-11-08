Do you want a levitating Slimer statue with Ghost Trap Base?

HQ

If you feel like getting yourself something nice this Christmas (because you do deserve it!), we have a great suggestion for you. Why not buy a levitating Slimer statue with Ghost Trap Base from The Bradford Exchange?

It's the slimy, green rascal from the original movie and the cartoons, that has got a luxurious treatment, and to make things even better, it also has LED lighting from the trap to give the effect that he is about to get captured. It also a fairly big sculpture; 19.1 cm x 19.1 cm x 11.4 and here's how he is described by The Bradford Exchange:

"Officially licensed, this sculptural Slimer is authentically detailed to bring his blobby form to life. Handcrafted of vinyl and expertly hand-painted, the vivid green Slimer is a delightful fright - from his huge mouth to his tiny hands! Hidden electromagnets help Slimer float and spin above the Ghost Trap base. The Ghost Trap is hand-painted with authentic details like yellow and black caution stripes, buttons and levers, and doors you can open and close. And the trap lights up with built-in LEDs, as if ready to suck in this spooky specter."

As you probably already has figured out, this one doesn't come for free, and will cost you $199. Head over this way to pre-order and show everyone that you ain't afraid of no ghost.

Thanks Ghostbusters News