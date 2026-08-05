Do you remember the Xbox start-up? Now we finally know how it actually worked

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Do you remember when you booted up your original Xbox in the early 2000s and were greeted by a green, futuristic glow while a lava lamp-like sphere formed to the sound of crackling electricity? Pretty impressive, and often considered one of the best boot sequences in the console world.

But... apparently, we didn't know everything about it. A user named Boundary Break has discovered something remarkable. The sequence isn't actually pre-rendered, but is instead generated by your Xbox in real-time, complete with lighting effects and everything.

As you might imagine, many people have been genuinely surprised by this, and as of this writing, the video has been viewed by 1.2 million people. Many are commenting that they've "just been shown the 4th dimension," while another says it "feels like being told the tooth fairy isn't real," and a third calls it "legit one of the coolest out-of-bounds secrets I've ever seen."

You can check out Boundary Break's video in the X post below.