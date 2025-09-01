Do you have a dog? This pill could extend their life by the equivalent of 24 human years

HQ

Imagine giving your dog more time. Years, even decades, of extra tail wags, walks, and cuddles. For thousands of dogs in the United States, that future might already be taking shape in the form of a daily pill designed to slow aging.

Two major clinical trials are leading the charge. The first, called STAY, is led by the biotech company Loyal and involves giving a daily pill, LOY-002, to 1,300 dogs across more than 70 veterinary clinics.

The second, part of the Dog Aging Project and known as TRIAD, is testing various doses of rapamycin, an immunosuppressant, in roughly 850 dogs nationwide. Early studies in mice suggest these treatments could extend dogs' lifespans by up to 30%.

The trials target different groups and use different strategies. Loyal's pill is for smaller dogs over 10 years old, aiming to mimic the longevity benefits of caloric restriction. TRIAD focuses on larger dogs and has already shown improvements in heart function, particularly in the left ventricle, without adverse effects.

Researchers emphasize that dogs are ideal for these studies because their shorter lifespans allow scientists to observe results much faster. If rapamycin's effects mirror those seen in mice, dogs could gain up to 30% more life, a potential human equivalent of 12 to 24 extra years.

Experts caution that success in dogs doesn't guarantee the same results in humans. However, these trials provide valuable insight into aging and longevity, benefiting both animals and potentially people in the future. So, for now, it's our four-legged friends who may first experience the dream of longer, healthier lives.