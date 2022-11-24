Do Not Feed the Monkeys 2099 sets a release date for its peepers of the future

HQ

The Primate Observation Club reopens next year. Do Not Feed the Monkeys 2099, the futuristic sequel to Fictiorama Studios' fun adventure, has finally set a calendar date of 2023 for its release. A title that we had a blast with during a playtest last summer, and which this week after making a splash at the Golden Joystick Awards ceremony has revealed its release date. And the day chosen is 9 March 2023.

Do Not Feed the Monkeys 2099 picks up right where its predecessor left off, putting players in the shoes of voyeuristic monkeys as they spy on strangers through security cameras, observing and analysing every aspect of their bizarre daily lives. A satirical vision of a potential future in which our most intimate secrets serve as currency and titillation for our simian lords and masters. To find out more, you can watch our full interview with producer Luis Oliván, talking about the differences between the original and its sequel, set during the pandemic.

"Yes, it definitely had some impact in the stories of 2099. Our goal was to depict a society that has evolved in a more aggressive way than it's evolving right now. For instance, in the game, planet Earth has been completely devastated because it's ran out of resources, but there are planets that try to mimic planet Earth from a nostalgic point of view, like: "Oh, planet Earth was so cool, everything is beautiful, let's recreate planet Earth". Also, there are big international companies that are now sponsoring planets. These planets are called after the companies, there are companies that control planets completely, so it's this idea of aggressive capitalism to the maximum extent, where even now companies own planets and they use them for advertising and marketing purposes. We wanted to take the current situation and take it to the extreme to see what happened then. The game also allows us to reflect about the current society, something we did with Do Not Feed the Monkeys, but in a more extreme way, like: "Ok, if the current world keeps this pace, where would it lead us?" We thought it could lead us to the situation we are depicting with Do Not Feed the Monkeys 2099."

Alongside the release date announcement, a demo of the game has also been released on Steam and is now available to everyone, as well as a new trailer which you can watch below. And remember: "whatever you do, do not feed the monkeys".