Do not expect Star Wars Battlefront III for a very long time

Yesterday was good news for fans of Star Wars and Respawn Entertainment, as it was revealed that they are making no less than three titles. Unfortunately, none on them fits the description of Star Wars Battlefront III, which was a little disheartening for the fairly big player base still fighting in Star Wars Battlefront II.

But it's still coming, right, as DICE did the two previous entries? Unfortunately, the answer seems to be no, even if nothing is officially confirmed. The Venture Beat editor Jeff Grubb writes on Twitter:

"Saying that Battlefront 3 is "dead" is probably a bit misleading. It was never in the works, so it's not like it was cancelled. This has been the plan for a long time."

According to Grubb, EA will try to minimize licensing costs and sticking with their own IP's instead, and DICE has other projects, besides making new content for Battlefield 2042. It should be mentioned that both of EA's Battlefront games have performed really well with combined sales of more than 33 million units, despite getting mixed reviews.

But to sum it up, don't expect Star Wars Battlefront III for a very long time, if ever.

Thanks Venture Beat