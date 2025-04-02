Do Joy-Con from the original Switch work on Switch 2? What about backwards compatibility?

Nintendo Switch 2 will be very similar to Nintendo Switch, but also a big departure: the console itself is larger, and has different, magnetic Joy-Con (called Joy-Con 2) that will be used for the new games. However, it has beem confirmed that it will be backwards compatible with most of the games -the only game NOT compatible is Nintendo Labo Toy Con 4: VR-.
"If you have Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers and connect them wirelessly to Nintendo Switch 2, you can play these games as you would on Nintendo Switch". That includes titles that used the Joy-Con a lot, like Ring Fit Adventure (Joy-Con 2 do not fit on the Ring-Con), 1-2-Switch, Everybody 1-2-Switch!, Game Builder Garage, WarioWare: Move It! or Switch Sports.
This means that, yes, Joy-Con from the original Switch will be compatible with Switch 2. However, because the console itself is different, they will only work wirelessly. Nintendo confirmed it on their website: "A Nintendo Switch console or an accessory such as a Joy-Con charging grip or Joy-Con charging stand is required to charge Nintendo Switch Joy-Con".
It is safe to assume that the Pro Controller from Switch 1 will also work on Switch 2 if you want to play multiplayer on local games like Mario Kart, Mario Bros. Wonder or Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, although that has not been confirmed.
However, we do know that, despite the Joy-Con 2 having upgrades like the "Mouse control", it will lose one of the weirdest features of the first Switch: the IR Motion Camera on the right Joy-Con, so some minigames from 1-2-Switch and its sequel, as well as Game Builder Garage and WarioWare: Move It! will not work.
What is more, it seems that Joy-Con 2 will lose some of the intensity of the vibration. For Everybody 1-2-Switch!, Nintendo said that "The volume of the Joy-Con 2 controllers' force feedback vibrations has been reduced compared to the Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers, so it may be more difficult to find hidden Joy-Con 2 in the minigame Joy-Con Hide & Seek."
Nintendo didn't highlight HD rumble or any type of haptic feedback on their trailer. We know that they will have HD rumble similar to the Joy-Con from Switch 1, but it may have lost some power... although not many games really used it to their full capacity.