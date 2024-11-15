Do Denzel Washington and King Charles have beef?

HQ

Gladiator 2 premiered yesterday, and as one of the biggest movies left in 2024, you can believe there was a lot of hype around the movie finally releasing. All the stars gathered for the London premiere, and there was even a royal presence from King Charles III.

On the red carpet, Twitter user falconsnat reported that Denzel Washington was informed of the king's presence, and that Charles would like to meet him. Washington then reportedly said "I make my own rules before continuing to greet fans."

Some outlets have reported this as a refusal to meet the king, but it was later clarified by falconsnat that Washington did not turn down King Charles, but instead merely made him wait a little longer as he wanted to ensure he spent as much time as possible with fans.

