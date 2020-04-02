Do a Good Job! on Switch and have fun while you do it

Good Job! is a new release that may have flown under the radar of many Nintendo Switch owners due to the Animal Crossing craze and the barrage of different announcements of last week's Nintendo Direct mini.

The new action-packed puzzler just released on the Nintendo eShop and it looks like an interesting blend of Untitled Goose Game's minimalistic approach and the chaos of the upcoming Moving Out. This is its overview trailer:

The premise is to climb up the ranks of your dad's company, but of course in the clumsiest way and all while trying to score the 'S' medal on each floor. To do so, one or two players must solve puzzles in interactive stages while completing several work tasks.

Oh, and if Moving Out will give you lots of hat types, Good Job! hides 100+ outfits for your not-so-serious employees. Here are some additional, official screens: