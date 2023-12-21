DNF Duel is the first free daily Holiday game on the Epic Store

HQ

While the Epic Games Store might not have the same prestige as the Steam Store when it comes to PC gamers, apart from booting up Fortnite the reason many of us keep Epic's marketplace around is for the free games.

The best time for those games is usually the Holiday season, where Epic gives out a free game every day. Last week, we reported that Destiny 2 was free, and now Bungie's shooter has been replaced by Nexon's fighting game DNF Duel.

The fighter released last year, and was met with a pretty warm reception from critics for its engaging combat and gorgeous 2.5 visuals. If you want to grab this game for free, you'd better act fast, as now Epic's free games are going from a weekly to a daily release until next year.