DNF Duel has its launch date confirmed

DNF Duel is a brand new fighting game developed by the pros at Arc System Works who have previously delivered classics such as Double Dragon, Guilty Gear and River City Girls. The upcoming title was announced back in December, 2020 and set to land on PS4, PS5, and PC in summer 2022. But now, we've got a specific date in regard to when exactly the game will be released.

According to Arc System Works, players and fighting game fans will finally be able to jump into DNF Duel and show off your skills on June 28. A new trailer has also been shared, you can watch it below.

