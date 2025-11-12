DNA analysis from Hitler's sofa reveals hidden genetic sexual disorder

HQ

Eighty years after his death, scientists have sequenced Adolf Hitler's DNA from a bloodstained sofa taken from his Berlin bunker in 1945, and the findings are extraordinary.

According to a new Channel 4 documentary, Hitler's DNA: Blueprint of a Dictator, the Nazi leader had Kallmann syndrome, a genetic condition that impairs sexual development and testosterone production. Researchers say it could explain his "almost complete devotion to politics" and lack of personal relationships.

Professor Turi King of the University of Leicester, known for identifying Richard III's remains, led the study. She said: "If Hitler saw his own genetic results, he would have sent himself to the gas chambers."

Beyond the genes

The analysis also explored Hitler's ancestry, debunking claims he had Jewish roots, his DNA confirmed purely Austrian-German heritage. Researchers found possible genetic markers linked to autism, schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, though experts stress these cannot explain or excuse his actions.

Psychologist Sir Simon Baron-Cohen warned against using genetics to interpret cruelty: "You cannot see evil in a genome."

The study's findings, based on a single verified blood sample, highlight both the power and the limits of genetics, raising new questions about the biological and psychological makeup of history's most infamous dictator.