DMZ might get a second season on HBO Max

The miniseries DMZ premiered on HBO Max last week, with all four episodes being released at once. It is based on the DC comic with the same name, and taking place during the second American civil war. The miniseries shares the world, but tells an original story about Alma "Zee" Ortega, played by Rosario Dawson (known as Ahsoka in The Mandalorian).

People who play video games, might feel that this world does have a whole lot of resemblance with the world we met in Mass Entertainment's The Division, and it's actually quite good. Now it seems like we might get more DMZ stories told in the future as the showrunner Roberto Patino says to Bleeding Cool:

"There's absolutely room for expansion. I had conversations in passing about [how] the DMZ is a huge world. It's a world that's predicated on either self-reclamation or reinvention itself, which means that it's full of incredible characters. I think, in any case, the limited series is sort of four-hour movie experience is the right format for any of these other stories and I have plenty of stories to tell about the DMZ. The answer is 'absolutely.' There's the good fortune to continue to live in the DMZ."

Have you watched DMZ yet and are you looking forward to see more from this brutal world? You can check out the latest trailer below.