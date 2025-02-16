HQ

In what the Kremlin is calling a pivotal moment for global diplomacy, Moscow has declared that Russia and the United States will now prioritize peace over conflict following a phone recent call between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporter Pavel Zarubin in a clip released on Sunday that this conversation marked a fundamental shift, signaling a renewed commitment to dialogue instead of confrontation.

Against the backdrop of mounting global tensions and Western sanctions, Peskov suggested that diplomatic engagement could bypass economic restrictions, which he argued could be lifted just as quickly as they were imposed.

While the Kremlin paints this as a turning point, skeptics question whether rhetoric will translate into real policy changes. For now, it remains to be seen whether this newfound focus on peace leads to tangible results or fades into political posturing.