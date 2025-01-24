DLSS 4 is the headliner in the new Cyberpunk 2077 update

HQ

One of the most-exciting announcements to come out of Nvidia's show at CES 2025 was DLSS 4. The new technology looks to boost game performance even more, and it has landed in Cyberpunk 2077's newest update.

As well as DLSS 4 support, Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 2.21 also added some new Photo Mode fixes, such as allowing Adam Smasher and Nibbles to spawn while you're in the air or on water, stopping spawned characters from being removed by backgrounds, properly saving rotation presets, and more.

Moreover, there are also some fixes to character and vehicle customisation, tidying up both features as well as some miscellaneous bugs here and there. This isn't a major update, so we weren't expecting new features (besides the DLSS 4 support), but this 2.21 patch keeps Night City chugging along, always tempting us with a return to the dystopia.