LIVE

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | Superhot: Mind Control Delete
Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
news
The Outer Worlds

DLC for The Outer Worlds seems imminent

Obsidian Entertainment's The Outer Worlds could be receiving a DLC in the near future, as hinted by official social media accounts.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Last year, Obsidian confirmed that there would be DLC released for its sci-fi RPG The Outer Worlds, that launched back in October. Since then, we haven't heard anything more about it, but the same week as Microsoft is about to have their Xbox Games Showcase, the official Twitter account for the game suddenly woke up with strange messages:

"Greetings employees of Halcyon,
The Board is pleased to announce that we have been able to acquire a portion of The Outer Worlds website! Feel free to take an additional 5-minute break today to visit the website, you've earned it!"

The tweet points towards the official homepage of the game, where we are met with screens like the one below. A reasonable guess is that DLC for The Outer Worlds might be something that will be revealed on Thursday. Maybe not during the Xbox Games Showcase, but perhaps during Geoff Keighley's pre-show (which we reported about) at 4 pm on the same day, in which he promised "new content to show" for already announced games.

The Outer Worlds

Related texts

The Outer WorldsScore

The Outer Worlds
REVIEW. Written by Lisa Dahlgren

"Players who enjoyed Fallout: New Vegas will be blown away by what Obsidian Entertainment has created with this interstellar adventure."



Loading next content