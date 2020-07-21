DLC for The Outer Worlds seems imminent

You're watching Advertisements

Last year, Obsidian confirmed that there would be DLC released for its sci-fi RPG The Outer Worlds, that launched back in October. Since then, we haven't heard anything more about it, but the same week as Microsoft is about to have their Xbox Games Showcase, the official Twitter account for the game suddenly woke up with strange messages:

"Greetings employees of Halcyon,

The Board is pleased to announce that we have been able to acquire a portion of The Outer Worlds website! Feel free to take an additional 5-minute break today to visit the website, you've earned it!"

The tweet points towards the official homepage of the game, where we are met with screens like the one below. A reasonable guess is that DLC for The Outer Worlds might be something that will be revealed on Thursday. Maybe not during the Xbox Games Showcase, but perhaps during Geoff Keighley's pre-show (which we reported about) at 4 pm on the same day, in which he promised "new content to show" for already announced games.