Dlala Studios on making Murals, their first original work in a decade: "No one wanted to work with us"

If you saw the recent reveal of Murals during the Gamescom proceedings, you may be aware the project is the first original game from developer Dlala Studios in around a decade, as its last two titles have included Battletoads and Disney Illusion Island. While no one will dispute the quality of either game, they do build on existing franchises and IP, which is what makes Murals exciting as it's a Dlala creation through and through.

During our time at Gamescom recently, we had the luxury of speaking with Dlala CEO AJ Grand-Scrutton to learn more about Murals and why now is the perfect time to make their own original project.

"Yeah, no one wanted to work with us [laughs]. Look, we were presented a really rare opportunity in which we could co-fund and publish our own title. And we'd had such a great time with Battletoads and Disney Illusion Island, and we also really learned a lot of lessons about, you know, establishing worlds and characters. And so like, we had this idea of okay, well, let's do something for us. And this concept of fairy tales came up and I loved it because it meant I didn't have to be completely original. I could just rip off a load of... [laughs]. No, it was just, it was a way for us to express ourselves and do something that felt really authentically Dlala. It's a little bit cheekier than some of our previous games. So yeah, no, it was a really great opportunity for us."

We also inquired with Grand-Scrutton about the linearity of Murals, and whether the premise of visiting a slate of unique fairy tale and folklore worlds will have replayable elements, to which we were told: "No, it's done. So once you resolve a mural, that is closed off and you can't go back into it again."

For more on Murals, you can catch the full and locally subtitled interview with Grand-Scrutton below, and you can even read our recent early preview on the project too.