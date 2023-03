HQ

After sharing a lot of footage from The Super Mario Bros. Movie the last few months, Nintendo and Illumination have as promised given us the film's last trailer today.

Fortunately, this one doesn't spoil too many of the jokes, but instead settles with a really dark one, glimpses of Donkey Kong and Mario teaming up after their more hostile introduction from the previous trailer and most certainly not least a lot more karting on Rainbow Road.