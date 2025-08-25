Djokovic "survives" and earns historic feat at Grand Slams, but with doubts about his physical shape

HQ

Novak Djokovic defeated Learner Tien 6-1, 7-6(3), 6-2 in his first match at US Open, and in doing so he achieved an impressive record: 75th straight first round wins at majors. He is the first singles player, men or women, to achieve it in the Open Era. 55 of those were, as Sunday's match, in straight sets.

The Serbian was only 19 when he reached quarter-finals at the 2006 Roland Garros, defeated by Rafa Nadal in their first ever match together. After that, he went on to reach at least second round of every Grand Slam (Australian Open, Roland Garros, Wimbledon and US Open) he played.

As you probably already know, he won 24 of those, and is now vehemently searching for a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title, although the 38-year-old Serbian is feeling how his strength is starting to go away. Despite winning in straight sets, Djokovic had to fight hard against Learner Tien, American promise born in 2005, the year when Djokovic played his first Grand Slam.

"I started great. Just over 20 minutes, first set, I felt really good", said Djokovic about the first set, 6-1. "Then some long games to start the second set, and then I started to feel really... I don't know why. I really was surprised how bad I was feeling in the second physically".

"I had to deliver my A-game, which I did I think in the first set. Particularly in the second, it was surviving on the court."

He ended up winning the second set in the tie break, and recovered in the third set. But there are doubts that Djokovic, whose last official match was Wimbledon's semi-final against Jannick Sinner, and is prioritizing only Grand Slams, can really hold up physically against the younger players in the tournament... including Carlos Alcaraz, who could cross in his way in semi-finals.