Djokovic responds to whether he has competed in the Australian Open for the last time

Novak Djokovic has confirmed that "there is a chance" that this was his final Australian Open. Despite reaching the semi-final, he only lasted one set against Zverev before deciding the muscle injury was too much for him to continue. "Injury is the biggest enemy of a professional athlete", he said, and lamented that this time he couldn't handle the situation better as he did years ago, when he won the tournament despite having a similar injury.

Djokovic admitted that he may have continued the match if he had won the first set (he lost it to Zverev in a tiebreak, 7-5), but being one set behind was a "huge uphill battle" for many hours more and the pain was getting worse. He was naturally asked if he expects this to be his final Australian Open.

"I don't know. There's a chance. Who knows? I'll have to see how the season goes. I want to keep going. I like coming to Australia to play. I've had the biggest successes of my career here. So if I'm fit, healthy, motivated, I don't see a reason why I wouldn't come. But there's always a chance, yes."

His words made it sound that, just in case Today was his final day at the competition, he wanted to make a good balance out of his career: "I cannot throw away all the incredible memories and results and achievements that I've achieved here over the years just because this year, I retired in the semi-finals. Australia always will stay in my head, in my heart, as the best Slam that I've ever played and ever performed".

On a positive note for the future, he said that he felt he had played better in this competition that in the last 12 months and "it's a very good result considering the circumstances, but it's not satisfying to me". But insists that he will "keep striving for more slams", still hoping to add his 100th ATP title and, if possible, a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam.