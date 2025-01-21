Djokovic passes Alcaraz in epic match for the Australian Open semi-finals

HQ

Novak Djokovic has claimed the victory in a hard-fought battle against Carlos Alcaraz, a quarterfinal match at the Australian Open that seemed like a final. It was the most hotly anticipated encounter since the seeds were announced, and it did not disappoint, with Djokovic showing he is still in incredible shape despite his age.

Despite Alcaraz claiming the first set, he trailed behind Djokovic most of the game: 6-4, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4. Alcaraz took advantage of his fast serve, but Djokovic had worked hard on his break points, and it shows, helping him reach the semi-final and get closer to a potential 25th Grand Slam and 100th ATP title.

As it happened in the Paris 2024 final, Djokovic (37) used his experience to defeat Alcaraz (21), a huge 15-year age gap. The Serbian has now won Australian Open a record ten times, the only Grand Slam still missing in Alcaraz's resumé.

The Spaniard will have to wait at least another year, but this was perhaps the final chance for Djokovic to compete at this high level, at a such unusual age that his manager is his former rival Andy Murray.

"I just wish this match today was the final", says Djokovic

In an interview post game, as read in ATP Tour, Djokovic said his "utmost respect and admiration for Carlos, everything he stands for and what he has achieved so far in his career. What a terrific guy he is, and an even better competitor. Youngest ever No. 1 in the world, four Grand Slams, and I'm sure we are going to see a lot of him".

Alcaraz earned 126 points, only nine less than Djokovic. Among those, this 50 second point that had the whole Rod Laver crowd applauding.

Djokovic described it as one of his most epic matches on any court. "He is going to be there for sure longer than me. I just wish this match today was the final, honestly". Next for Djokovic is Alexander Zverev on Friday.