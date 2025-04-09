Djokovic exists Monte-Carlo masters after "horrible performance", Alcaraz comes back

HQ

The Monte-Carlo masters continued on Wednesday with a lot of excitement, including the elimination of Novak Djokovic, who joins Alexander Zverev as two top-seeded players who exit after just one match at the clay tournament, worth 1,000 points. The Serbian player, who reached the previous Masters 1,000 final in Miami, has lost 6-3, 6-4 to Chilean player Alejandro Tabilo, World No. 2, who has won his two games against Djokovic.

It was also a big win for the 27-year-old, who for the first time records consecutive tour-level wins since last August. Tabilo will face Grigor Dimitrov or Valentin Vacherot in the third round, round of 16. For Djokovic, is a big disappointment, who sees fade another shot at what would be his 100th ATP title. It was a surprisingly bad performance, and he admitted he didn't expect to play this bad. "A horrible feeling to play this way, and just sorry for all the people that have to witness this", he said, recorded on ATP.com.

A little earlier, Carlos Alcaraz almost shocked fans by losing the first set to Francisco Cerundolo. The Spaniard, World No. 2, is reigning champion in Roland Garros, also on clay, but he had missed the last two editions of the tournament at the Principality due to injury. Thus, this was his first ever victory at the Monte-Carlo masters, and cameback ending 3-6, 6-0, 6-1. His next rival will be German player Daniel Altmaier.

Thursday's games will be exciting, including an Italian duel between Matteo Berrettini, Zverev's executioner, against Lorenzo Musetti, and British Jack Draper against Spaniard Davidovich Fokina.