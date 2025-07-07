Djokovic and Sinner's path to Wimbledon semi-final continues today

HQ

Novak Djokovic's dubious' first half of the season, with no titles won in 2025, has nevertheless led to an impressive run so far at Wimbledon. The 38-year-old Serbian is stunning with three wins and only a set down, in his first match against Alexandre Muller, where he overcame illness. He has then won every set against Daniel Evans and Miomir Kecmanovic in a dominant fashion (6-4, 6-3, 6-2, 6-0...).

Djokovic, sixth in the ATP ranking, is set to collide this afternoon with World No. 11 Álex de Miñaur, at 13:30 BST, 14:30 CEST, as part as the round of 16. He is in the same side as Jannik Sinner, who has responded from his defeat at Roland Garros and his early exit at Halle by thrashing all rivals (6-1, 6-3- 6-1 to Pedro Martínez; 6-1, 6-1, 6-3 to Aleksandar Vukic; 6-4, 6-3, 6-0 to Luca Nrdi). His round of 16 match is also on Monday afternoon against Grigor Dimitrov, World No. 21, no earlier than 16:20 BST, 17:20 CEST.

A semi-final between Djokovic and Sinner, just as it happened at Roland Garros, is expected on this side of the charts. Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz, already in quarter-finals, will face Cameron Norrie while Taylor Fritz will face Khachanov on Tuesday, July 8.