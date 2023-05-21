DJI's Mavic 3 Pro is the next stage of camera drone technology

HQ

For a long time, those fancy camera shots that you see in nature documentaries that follow herds of wild animals and show urban environments from way up in the sky were filmed with aircraft and helicopters, but as drone technology becomes far more powerful and capable, we're seeing a change in how these scenes are filmed.

If you have been looking to produce similar quality shots of your own, DJI has just the tool for you, as the Mavic 3 Pro drone brings an upgraded tri-camera system to the forefront, which allows you to film incredible shots in an array of ways.

To see if this drone is something you need in your camera gear setup, be sure to check out the latest episode of Quick Look below, to find some thoughts and facts on the DJI Mavic 3 Pro from our very own Magnus.