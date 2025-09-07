Djimon Hounsou joins Henry Cavill in Chad Stahelski's Highlander reboot

HQ

It has been confirmed that Djimon Hounsou will join the cast of Chad Stahelski's Highlander reboot, where he'll be in good company alongside Henry Cavill, Russell Crowe, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, and Marisa Abela. Now thriving under Amazon's banner, the project looks ready to start filming in Scotland, England, and Hong Kong at the end of this month.

As previously revealed, Cavill will don MacLeod's colors as the Scottish warrior who discovers he is immortal. Guided by swordsman Ramirez, played by Russell Crowe, he faces other immortals in epic battles spanning centuries. Dave Bautista steps into the role of the fearsome Kurgen, while Karen Gillan plays MacLeod's wife.

Hounsou is reportedly set to portray an African immortal warrior, while screenwriter Michael Finch is said to be building a larger, more nuanced world featuring immortals from across the globe. Stahelski himself has also teased what fans can expect from the reboot:

"We're bringing it forward from the early 1500s in the highlands to the beyond present-day New York and Hong Kong, and seeing how it goes. There's big opportunity for action. There's a chance to play a character that not a lot of people get to play. And it's a bit of a love story, but not how you think. On John Wick, I learned a lot on how to bend the storytelling a little... another kind of myth."

So, are you looking forward to the new Highlander?