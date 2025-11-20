DJI Osmo Mobile 8

DJI has firmly established itself as the leader in semi-mobile recording solutions. By this, I don't just mean drones, but cameras that are stable, compact, durable, and user-friendly enough to be preferred by both serious businesses and gadget-loving family men who want an action cam for their beach holiday.

The Osmo Mobile line is particularly popular among content creators because certain personalities - and I'm not trying to cast aspersions here - simply prefer to use their own smartphones instead of dedicated camera solutions. Osmo Mobile gives your phone the gimbal stabilisation that you could never deliver yourself, and does so in a smooth, seamless manner. It's easy to see how it has become popular.

Osmo Mobile 8 is the latest addition to the family, and while it remains a sure-fire recommendation from us, not much has changed since the last version - with one exception.

The usage pattern is the same. You unfold the Osmo Mobile 8, attach the small magnetic clamp to your smartphone, and place it on your gimbal, then it calibrates quickly, and you can now use your phone's camera with the benefit of gimbal stabilisation. It weighs 370 grams on its own, is made of durable materials, and the magnet is still so strong that you never have to worry about it falling apart. Unfortunately, the battery life remains unchanged at 10 hours, and this is where it would have been ideal for DJI to upgrade a little.

The multifunctional module is back and can be attached via magnets and pogo pins on one side, giving the Osmo Mobile 8 laser auto-focus and a ring light should artificial lighting be required, but as before, this really requires the use of DJI's Mimo app to take full advantage of these features. However, it's a smart, innovative, and different way of thinking outside the box.

Using the Osmo Mobile 8 is broadly the same as using the previous device, but with the aforementioned key difference. DJI has changed the rotation motors in the base, so now 360-degree pan rotation is offered. This means that it can now rotate all the way around without running into a backstop somewhere in the rotation. For example, you can run all the way around it or pan all the way around while the footage remains completely smooth. Is it a definite game changer? No, I wouldn't say so, but it's another potential hurdle removed to ensure that a gimbal like this can do exactly what you want it to do; always, regardless of setting or conditions, you can expect smooth, stable, and stylish footage.

In addition, there is Apple Dockkit support, which means that you can pair a phone via NFC and use Osmo Mobile 8 across several different types of apps, not just Mimo, although this is still the best way to use all these features in one place.

Ultimately, it's the price that makes even this slightly unambitious update easy to recommend. For around £135, you get build quality, versatile features, the freedom to shoot the way you want, and the smooth operation that DJI has optimised and refined over many years. No, there is no central, new, innovative, or different feature here that redefines how you use such a gimbal, and the market therefore remains the same. But at the same time, DJI is proving through other launches that they can master both mindsets, and therefore we are perfectly fine with them using this generation to iron out the last kinks, even if battery life, and possibly the inclusion of a good case, remain lacking.