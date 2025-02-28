DJI Osmo Mobile 7P

DJI has already pretty much cornered the gimbal market. Yes, there is more competition among more professional solutions, but even there the RS series dominates. Whether you need an Osmo Pocket 3 or an Osmo Mobile is a completely different discussion, but the fact remains that DJI has a very, very strong position in the market. That's just the way it is.

This also means that they don't feel the need to innovate as much, and when you unpack the new Osmo Mobile 7P, there is so much that is the same. The layout, the small display, the folding, the accessories that come with it, the mounting mechanism via the magnetic clamp - it's clear that DJI is treading water here, and if you have an Osmo Mobile 6, for example, you have access to almost the same physical framework as here.

What DJI has done is to make the typical division between a normal and a "Pro" variant. That's why today we're reviewing the Osmo Mobile 7P, while a model without the "P" has also been launched that costs €99.99 instead of €169.99. It weighs 68 grams more, but has the same 3350mAh battery that provides approximately 10 hours of use, which is a massive increase over the Osmo Mobile 6, but whereas the 7P gives you a built-in extension rod and a tripod at the bottom of the grip, this is missing in the regular 7. Yes, it's typical and feels like a defacto price increase when features that were part of the previous generation are now split up.

That said, this is obviously an extremely impressive and excellent gimbal that delivers everything you'd expect from such a unit and then some. DJI's 3-axis stabilisation is now in its seventh generation and delivers extremely stable, versatile, and usable footage whether in the field or in more controlled environments. We've done the usual tests to see if the built-in motor can be shaken a little out of control, but it's really difficult.

While others have criticised the new tripod at the bottom, it and the aforementioned extension rod work brilliantly and serve as a really solid base from which you can record yourself or others. And the magnetic clamp is still a great way to ensure that phones without Qi 2 standard (which gives Android phones a sort of MagSafe) or just MagSafe can be safely attached. I do think the whole device could be a little smaller, or at least foldable to the point where it would be seamless to carry in a jacket pocket, but we're not quite there yet. It should also be said that when you pay for a 7P, you should also get a small bag of some kind - the bag is fine, but when the customer pays more for a more luxurious experience, the whole package should follow suit.

And then there's the new OM Multifunctional Module, a modular add-on that magnetically attaches to one side. This little module enhances ActiveTrack 7.0 in every way, but it actually allows you to use some of that functionality without necessarily recording through the accompanying Mimo app. It's a pretty nice addition, and it even has a little light on it that can illuminate the speaker, and it can receive audio as well. It truly helps turn the Osmo Mobile 7P into a small production studio.

A more dedicated audio solution is a bit lacking, I think. The Osmo Pocket 3 is available with a small DJI Mic already paired and a pop filter, and as soon as you switch it on, audio is recorded without the need to tinker or optimise.

That said, the Osmo Mobile 7P is a refined, optimised, and versatile solution that will no doubt please many content creators, as well as those who just want stable recordings in the outdoors. Whether the P is worth the extra money is hard to say, but DJI keeps chipping away here and there on the road to perfection. There's still some way to go, but it's clear that their position of power is well deserved.