DJI Osmo 360

It was only a matter of time before DJI, widely regarded as one of the undisputed kings among "action photography manufacturers" thanks to their drones, gimbals, and similar products, would release a 360-degree camera. Yes, Insta360 has dominated for quite some time with their X series, but it would be unfair to say that 360-degree recording is far from DJI's traditional "wheelhouse", so here they come.

It's called Osmo 360, of course, and the Osmo name makes sense in many ways, because in addition to its obviously unique functionality, this little camera borrows quite a few elements from the existing Osmo Action camera, such as construction materials, slide-up doors on the side, and the overall "fit and finish", so to speak.

As with the Osmo Action, the box includes a few accessories, such as a small bag to protect the large, vulnerable lenses. However, critically, you do not get a telescopic pole that can raise the camera and make it easier to create the spherical 360-degree shots that these types of cameras are so well known for. That's not all; you don't get any mounting hardware at all, which is almost unforgivable. Apart from holding the camera in your hand, which is extremely impractical when the body itself is so small and square, and that it has the same locking mechanism as the Osmo Action, this camera is virtually useless unless you buy an Adventure Combo or one of the other combo packs that provide you with the necessary mounting hardware for helmets, cars, handlebars, or similar.

That said, DJI has made a pretty decent 360-degree camera, even though they continue to deny consumers access to basic accessories that ensure basic functionality. The housing itself is only 8.3 centimetres and weighs 183 grams. There is 105GB of storage space plus microSD, which is extremely handy, IP68 certification, and a 1950mAh battery that supports approximately 100 minutes of continuous recording.

This is an ad:

The lenses themselves are two 1/1.1" CMOS sensors, which, as we know, film 180 degrees each and use an AI-based "stitch" at the edges to create a seamless 360-degree image. The camera can film in 8K/50fps, which is extremely impressive and directly smashes the Insta360 X5's 6K/30fps. It also supports 10-bit D-LogM, a file format that works wonders for dynamic range and really makes a difference if you use software to find a specific frame in a 360-degree recording.

DJI also utilises the technologies that have worked wonders with the Osmo Action series. RockSteady stabilisation is here, of course, HorizonSteady helps to "ground" the otherwise rather wild 360-degree recordings that are usually required, and the overall image sharpness is impressive.

This is an ad:

However, this is also where some key issues arise, because when we looked through our test recordings, the Osmo 360 did not quite manage to maintain that rock-solid horizontal line if the camera body was shaken up and down. The footage tended to become a little grainy, even in 8K/50fps, and this got worse in poorer lighting conditions. Perhaps it's the digital stabilisation, it's difficult to say, but the Osmo 360 is not quite as resistant to this kind of shaking as the Osmo Action 5 Pro is.

That said, DJI has made a flying start here, because even though they have borrowed lots of elements from their other cameras, this is the first time they have been put together in this way. There is a reason why Insta360 has previously sat comfortably on the throne, as solid 360-degree recording is difficult, but here you get a fairly well-rounded product, and if you already have mounting hardware, it's easy to recommend.