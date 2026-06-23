DJ Snake, Aya Nakamura, and Theodora to open the 2026 Esports World Cup

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In just over two weeks, the 2026 Esports World Cup will kick off, with countless organisations and players flocking to Paris, France throughout July and August in the hunt for a portion of the total whopping $75 million prize pool.

With the first tournaments happening on July 7 and onwards, the Esports Foundation has shared information on the Opening Ceremony for the festival and who will be performing live at it.

Following Post Malone opening the 2025 festival, the 2026 show will bring together DJ Snake, Auya Nakamura, and Theodora for a performance at La Seine Musicale, a venue right in the centre of the famed river, on July 8. All three stars have been selected as they are current or upcoming major names in the French musical space.

By the time this ceremony takes place, a handful of tournaments will have already started. The Apex Legends Global Series Split 1 Playoffs will have commenced, as will the Dota 2 tournament and the Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves event. The final Week 1 tournament will be the Valorant event that begins on July 9.