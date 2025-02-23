DJ Khaled is rumoured to have his own radio channel in Grand Theft Auto VI

HQ

Considering Rockstar has basically never shared anything of substance relating to Grand Theft Auto VI ever since the trailer in late 2023, we have to take any and all information that creeps out about the game with an immense degree of caution. Still, the latest rumour doing the rounds is an eye-catching one all the same.

Notorious and often accurate Call of Duty leaker TheGhostOfHope has now decided to leak some information about GTA 6, and how the game will supposedly feature a radio station that DJ Khaled hosts, where the musician plays his own songs for residents of Leonida County to listen to.

The leak even goes further to claim that there is potential for other real artists to have their radio stations too, meaning DJ Khaled may just be one of many. Perhaps we'll see some returning musicians appearing in GTA VI, maybe Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg, two stars who recently offered their talents to Grand Theft Auto V.