Dixie Kong arrives as a playable character in Donkey Kong Country Returns HD

Nintendo has revealed that a new update has arrived for Donkey Kong Country Returns HD, with this adding quite a few promising and exciting features to the game, all entirely for free.

Now available on Nintendo Switch 1 and 2 devices, the update has three key parts to it. The first is the arrival of Dixie Kong as a playable character, who can be used in both single-player and local co-op action.

Adding to this is the launch of a new Turbo Attack mode that enables players to fly through levels in a high-speed version of what they offer.

Lastly, we find the awaited Nintendo Switch 2 improvements that include "enhanced resolution, higher-definition graphics, and quicker load times." This is on top of GameShare support being included, so players can share their copy locally with those who do not have a copy.

The infamous sunset and other minor fixes requested by the community

Although not part of the official notes, users have also noticed a series of smaller corrections that they had been requesting for a year. These include the return of the Treetop Bop sunset that was seen on Wii and inexplicably disappeared on Switch, and the "bounce glitch" that prevented the second player from bouncing off an enemy stepped on by the first.

With all of this being added free of charge, one does have to wonder how Nintendo decides whether a Switch 2-geared update should be paid or delivered for free, especially considering the underwhelming Animal Crossing: New Horizon upgrade...