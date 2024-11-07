Divinity: Original Sin II rated for PS5, Xbox Series X/S

HQ

You might have become aware of Larian Studios thanks to Baldur's Gate III, but older fans knew of the studio's quality thanks to the Divinity series. Divinity: Original Sin II knocked it out of the park for Larian, and it looks like it's on its way to current gen consoles.

As spotted by Gematsu, the game has been rated for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S release. Of course, the game is already available via PC (and often goes on sale for less than a tenner, if you're a PC player). We're not sure when the game could release, but if the rating is anything to go by, we could hear more in the next few months.

Following the success of Baldur's Gate III, it makes sense that Larian would try and get players invested in their other titles. The studio is currently working on two new games, one of which is expected to be a return to Divinity, so once again it's good to get the franchise out there to new eyes.