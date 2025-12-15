Divinity: Original Sin II - Definitive Edition now available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series and Nintendo Switch 2

HQ

There's been a lot of talk about Larian Studios over the last couple of weeks, but it wasn't really until five days ago that we knew what we were talking about. Because that statue that appeared in the desert 10 days before The Game Awards was actually a preview of the big announcement that Larian was unveiling its next title after Baldur's Gate III, Divinity.

Although we only saw a cinematic trailer, there's no doubt that RPG fans are in for a treat, and indeed there were many who went to soak up the studio's original IP, also heavily inspired by the SRD (System Reference Document) rules, in the wake of the announcement. And the studio already had a plan to capitalise on the hype for its next title.

The PlayStation 5, Xbox Series and Nintendo Switch 2 versions of Divinity: Original Sin II - Definitive Edition, which includes all of the game's published content,are now available. In doing so, the latest instalment in the series expands its player base, adding some (admittedly minor) improvements to the experience already available to Xbox One, PS4 and Switch players. However, for them this platform upgrade to the new versions will be completely free, and for the rest now is the best time to get in on them, as they have a great pre-Christmas discount.

If you need more details, Larian has published a very comprehensive article on their website, and you'll also find the answers in the trailer below.