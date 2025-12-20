Divinity: Original Sin II and all other Divinity games get a player boost after Larian's new game reveal

HQ

At The Game Awards, Larian revealed their upcoming project, Divinity. We only got a cinematic trailer for the newly announced RPG, but that was still enough to send fans into a frenzy as the studio returns to its beloved fantasy world.

Out of excitement following this release, thousands of players jumped back to the older Divinity games. Divinity: Original Sin II saw a player count of 10,000+ over last weekend, after usually garnering around 3,000 players beforehand.

Also, as per TheGamer, all other Divinity games are seeing player counts shoot up. Divine Divinity jumped from 33 players to 153, Beyond Divinity jumped from one player to nine, and Divinity 2 leapt from 62 players to 140 following The Game Awards. The first Divinity: Original Sin also got a nice jump to 1,757 from around 900 players.

These aren't massive increases, but they show that people are hungry for more Divinity. We don't know when Larian is planning on releasing this new RPG, but we do know it's going to be a monster of a game. Perhaps don't hold your breath.