Diver Tom Daley shows off Paris Olympics' cardboard beds

HQ

Considering the next Olympic Games are set to be held in Paris, with the opening ceremony actually scheduled for tomorrow, you might assume that with the French capital being a leading global city that the attending athletes would be able to sleep on real and properly constructed beds in the Olympic Village. But that won't be the case as the Paris Games have instead trended towards a cardboard alternative.

Granted, it seems like this cardboard option is a surprisingly well-constructed and designed alternative, something that British diver Tom Daley has proven in an Instagram video where he shows off the modular design, the sturdiness, and the storage underneath too. The beds even come with a Paris 2024 set of sheets...

Check out the video below to see how the world's best athletes will be sleeping for the next couple of weeks.

This is an ad: