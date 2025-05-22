Ditto transforms into 21 different Pokémon in new plushie range

HQ

Who's that Pokémon? It could always be Ditto. You never really know when you're being tricked by the shape-shifting pocket monster, but you can never really stay mad at a Ditto. That charming, blank little smile has melted the hearts of many fans, and now you can take Ditto home - just not in his base form.

A new Ditto plushie line has taken over the Pokémon Center store, featuring 21 different designs, all with the classic Ditto look plastered over the regular faces of other Pokémon. There are also four plushies of the regular Ditto, if you want to take him home as is.

Snorlax, Mimikyu, Lucario, Magikarp, Mew, and more feature on the designs. Also, as it is the year of Eevee, of course we had to have Ditto-ized Eeveelutions as part of the collection as well. One of the plushies costs £16.99 at the Pokémon Center, so you'll need deep pockets to collect them all.