Ditto, Pikachu, and Snorlax become luxury jewelry as Pokémon turns 30

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Jewelry inspired by the world of video games is nothing new. On the contrary, it seems to be becoming increasingly common to find both necklaces and rings even in official online stores. Most of the time, these are less exclusive items, but there are, of course, exceptions, and we now have an example of that from U-Treasure.

Together with Nintendo and Game Freak, they've created a variety of necklaces just in time for the Pokémon series' 30th anniversary, and these are more high-end pieces. All necklaces are available in 18-karat gold or gold-plated, but you get what you pay, and if you want Snorlax in 18-karat gold, it'll set you back ¥990,000 (around £4,600 / €5,350), though there are also slightly more affordable options featuring Ditto and Pikachu, among others.

All necklaces come with a charm featuring the 30th-anniversary logo printed on the back, and they'll be shipped in January 2027. If you'd like to do a little window shopping, head over here and check out the selection.