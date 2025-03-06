Disturbing Hell is Us takes its place on the September release calendar

HQ

There's been a lot of speculation about what Rogue Factor is cooking up with Hell is Us, the third-person action adventure title that we got our first glimpse of at last year's State of Play in September. Since then, we haven't heard anything, but today we got a much more in-depth look at the game from its art and creative director, Jonathan Jacques-Belletete, during Nacon Connect.

In it, we got a glimpse of new scenarios, enemies and situations we'll face directly in hell is Us as the game throws us into situations that will make us rethink our emotional pillars from the inside out. In a very organic way, we've seen both the exploration of the setting and the puzzles, as we join the dots that connect its story. Sorry to be so mysterious, but I'm sure you'll understand much better why we want to keep the mystery as mysterious as possible with Hell is Us before its release on 4 September 2025 on PC and consoles.

Check out this new trailer for the game below.