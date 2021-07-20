District 9 director Neil Blomkamp is now working in video games

The director behind the Hollywood sci-fi flicks District 9, Elysium, and Chappie, Neil Blomkamp, is now working in video games. First announced in an interview by IGN, Blomkamp has joined Gunzilla Games as the developer's chief visionary officer, to help it bring to life its upcoming multiplayer shooter.

The studio that features multiple different Crytek, Ubisoft, and EA veterans, just to name a few, was first unveiled last year. As for Blomkamp's position at the developer, the interview states that he will operate as "an egalitarian version of being a film director", where he will use his directorial skills to work with different parts of the team to bring the project to life.

It was also mentioned in the interview that Blomkamp's role at Gunzilla will be a "long-term one", but that his focus right now is entirely on the AAA shooter that remains unrevealed today.

This move by Blomkamp does seem like something that could become more commonplace in the future, as the District 9 director was quoted in saying, "games will become what films were in the 20th century. They'll just be the thing that is the dominant form of cultural entertainment and [I want] to be in that."

Image of Matt Damon in Elysium.

