Distant Bloom gets a charming new gameplay trailer

Distant Bloom is a charming indie title launching for PC later this year. Here we are tasked with restoring a "desolate world" to make it a blooming a thriving place again, while also finding out what has happened to it.

It is being developed by Ember Trail, with Kinda Brave publishing, and now we've got a new trailer, which includes plenty of gameplay where we get to follow "a crew of Alters around the campfire as they recollect another day of discoveries on Altra 3".

Here's what we can expect according to the press release:



Explore a desolate world and restore its blooming past with the power of plants!



Nurture new life by learning how to care for a varied alien flora. Play around with plant structures and create a thriving ecosystem!



Turn your harvest into recipes, tools, and items that you can use to build and improve your homebase.



Reunite your scattered crew into a community where each member has their own story to tell.



Explore the wilds to uncover the history of this strange planet. What - or who - left behind the puzzling ruins scattered across the land?



Change the world! Your actions will impact not only nature but also the future of your crew.

