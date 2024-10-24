Disposable vapes will be banned in the UK from June 2025

HQ

After much deliberation, the UK government has decided it will ban disposable vapes in England and Wales. The move was first announced in January under the previous Conservative government, but was not put into action until the new Labour government took over.

Ministers in England have said banning disposable vapes comes from intentions to protect the environment and children's health. Wales has already confirmed it will follow suit with the ban, while Scotland and Northern Ireland are undecided at the time of writing.

As per data from the BBC, in 2022, vapes were discarded containing a total of more than 40 tonnes of lithium. Vapes are described by Defra's circular economy minister Mary Creagh as a "blight our towns and cities."

"That is why we are banning single use vapes as we end this nation's throwaway culture," she said. "This is the first step on the road to a circular economy, where we use resources for longer, reduce waste, accelerate the path to net-zero and create thousands of jobs across the country."

This is an ad:

As disposable vapes are often sold in brighter, more colourful packaging, they are often seen as a strong force in young people becoming involved in vaping, compared to refillable vapes. Wit the ban in place, suppliers of disposable vapes have until the 1st of June, 2025 to get rid of their stocks.