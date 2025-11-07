Dispatch's soundtrack will come to streaming platforms, with one glaring omission

HQ

While a lot of people are hooked on Dispatch for the game's TV-level animation, voice acting, and storytelling, AdHoc's choice-based narrative adventure also has a solid soundtrack. Unfortunately, the only way to listen to that right now is via the game itself or via a AdHoc's YouTube channel.

As was confirmed to Eurogamer, though, this will soon change. After the release of Episodes 7&8, Dispatch's soundtrack will be coming to streaming platforms such as Spotify. There's just one notable omission from the tracks, and that's a karaoke version of Meredith Brook's Bitch sung by Flambae, one of the members of the Z-Team.

The track itself is licensed for the game, but AdHoc can't yet throw it on soundtracks. This could change in the future, and considering Dispatch has been selling very well even without the first season being complete, we'd expect there to be some negotiations made down the road.