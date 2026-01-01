Dispatch will qualify for consideration at The Game Awards 2026

HQ

There are a lot of games that have fans claiming they were robbed at The Game Awards 2025. The only game that really avoided feeling like it didn't win deserving awards was Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, because as we know it pretty much won everything. One hit 2025 title that really felt left out, though, was Dispatch. Arriving weeks before voting closed, Dispatch was one of the year's last big hurrahs, but it therefore only got one nomination in the Best Debut Indie category.

Pierre Shorette, the lead writer for Dispatch, spoke with Eurogamer about the alleged snub at The Game Awards this year, saying there's still hope to take home some gold in the future. "We found ourselves having only delivered half the game when people were submitting [votes]. What's wild, in a sense, is that we got nominated for Best Debut Indie from people who only played half the game, which is pretty nuts if you think about it from that perspective," he explained.

"It was a sad day when the nominations came out, because of course we wanted to be up there with folks. But I have heard from Geoff that we qualify for next year. I just don't think- it's a question of if anyone's going to care."

While we might say Dispatch will certainly be on people's minds in a year, that's a tough prediction considering how quickly gaming audiences move on nowadays. There's always a new hit to look at and of course the plan is Grand Theft Auto VI will release next year. Here's hoping we've not yet forgotten our favourite supervillains turned superheroes by then, though.