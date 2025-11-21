Dispatch Season 2 needs to follow an entirely new story

HQ

Dispatch is a great leap forward from the Telltale formula of the 2010s. While there are understandable arguments to be made about not every decision mattering as much as it could, there is significant weight to your actions. You will make big choices that define your run and ending in Dispatch more than a lot of Telltale games did in the past. Do you romance Blonde Blazer, Invisigal, or no one? Do you give Water Boy a chance or free Phenomaman from his depression? Do you fire Sonar or Coupe? Sure, most of these decisions result in a different cutscene, gameplay segment, or some mix of the two, but the paths they create are so different I fear we shouldn't return to the story of Robert Robertson in Season 2.

Blasphemy, I know. But, I think it's best to leave the current story where it lies, rather than have us have to sacrifice our decisions from Season 1 so AdHoc doesn't have to make like five separate games for Season 2. If you've played a Telltale game with multiple seasons before, you'll know these woes. The Walking Dead really didn't let you change much from season to season, adding in a couple of cutscenes based on massive decisions at most. Really robbing the player of the agency they were promised beforehand.

I'll miss my useless superheroes, but better to leave them where they are than ditch the progress we've made.

It would really suck if Dispatch Season 2 follows this pattern. Robert has to dump Blonde Blazer or Invisigal, either free the fired hero and redeem them or kill them both off. Have Shroud be confirmed dead in canon or rob over half of Dispatch players of their satisfying revenge. It's too messy, and the only way around it is for AdHoc to put a Herculean amount of effort into content that most people wouldn't see. There's no harm in doing that, but it's going to mean there's not a lot of space for a new story if you spend hours cleaning up the old. It's a tough conundrum, but there is a simple solution.

Dispatch would work better as an anthology. Robert's story has a clear beginning, middle, and end in Season 1, and building on it with another season would be nice, but it's not necessary. We can still focus on superheroes, still even have some old favourites, but we should instead get an entirely new tale. One where a throwaway line of dialogue can reference what Mecha Man is up to, but doesn't need to throw away the weight of our prior decisions to make sense.

I won't throw out a pitch for this game's story, as its best left to the pros over at AdHoc to figure that out, but there are plenty of Z-Team members that we can still see in a Season 2 even if some bigger players are left to one side for continuity's sake. Prism, Punch-Up, Golem, and fan-favourite Malevola exist without their fate being decided by your actions. They could easily still be dispatching for SDN by the time we're at Season 2, meaning we've still got some characters who would make a sequel feel like a homecoming.

Some games can balance a lot of decisions and make them meaningful, but very few do it across multiple releases. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt lets you decide whether Letho of Gulet lives or dies, whether you rode with Roche or Iorveth, but none of those decisions really make much of a difference in the main game. Baldur's Gate III has Jaheira and Minsc from the previous game, but their appearances don't depend on you having played the prior RPG. The problem with Dispatch is that AdHoc has set a precedent that our decisions have real weight, and the choices we've made definitely ripple through multiple characters if not the world as a whole. It would feel cheap, almost, if suddenly the carpet is pulled away and we're right back where we were a decade ago.

Now that we know AdHoc is at least thinking about a Season 2, I hope they're thinking about another direction they can take this comedic superhero world they've built, rather than scratching their heads coming up with ways to have everyone basically back at square one. I'm sure whatever the studio does will be well thought out, but I fear for the safety of the little canon I've developed, and I'm sure other players are feeling the same.